Ryan Garcia gets expelled from WBC over his disgusting comments

Controversial boxer Ryan Garcia continues to dominate headlines for the wrong reasons.

On Thursday, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman expelled Garcia over discriminatory comments the 25-year-old had made on social media. Sulaiman announced his decision via a post on X.

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being [sic] as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse,” Sulaiman posted along with a photo of Garcia.

Exercising my authority as president of the WBC , I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse pic.twitter.com/pCIOH2am7B — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) July 4, 2024

On a recent audio chat stream, Garcia spouted hateful comments about Muslims. He also claimed that he was anti-black and compared himself to the Ku Klux Klan. Garcia added that he wanted to “bring George Floyd back to life” and kill him. (Warning: both videos below contain a lot of profanity.)

Ryan Garcia: ‘I hate n*ggers, I’m anti-black, I’m the KKK. Hey, let’s go bring George Floyd back to life and go kill that n*gger again’… I can’t believe this is who ppl were dying on a hill for? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/cT5P7TKP0L — The 505 🥊 (@the505way) July 4, 2024

Garcia went on a livestream on Instagram later in the day and showed no remorse over the comments.

“You ain’t going to catch me apologizing. … Shoot me if you want. I don’t give a f–k,” Garcia told the viewers.

Ryan Garcia just on livestream regarding what he said earlier: ‘You ain’t gona catch me apologising for nothing. None of you guys are real & do anything in person. Yr internet gangsters, I really want everybody to come try me’.. pic.twitter.com/zVyBlV0W1z — The 505 🥊 (@the505way) July 4, 2024

Garcia had already been serving a 1-year suspension from the WBC for a positive drug test after his fight with Devin Haney in April.

Last month, Garcia claimed that he was retiring from boxing. His expulsion may have just expedited the process.