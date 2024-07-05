 Skip to main content
Ryan Garcia gets expelled from WBC over his disgusting comments

July 4, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Ryan Garcia talks

Controversial boxer Ryan Garcia continues to dominate headlines for the wrong reasons.

On Thursday, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman expelled Garcia over discriminatory comments the 25-year-old had made on social media. Sulaiman announced his decision via a post on X.

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being [sic] as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse,” Sulaiman posted along with a photo of Garcia.

On a recent audio chat stream, Garcia spouted hateful comments about Muslims. He also claimed that he was anti-black and compared himself to the Ku Klux Klan. Garcia added that he wanted to “bring George Floyd back to life” and kill him. (Warning: both videos below contain a lot of profanity.)

Garcia went on a livestream on Instagram later in the day and showed no remorse over the comments.

“You ain’t going to catch me apologizing. … Shoot me if you want. I don’t give a f–k,” Garcia told the viewers.

Garcia had already been serving a 1-year suspension from the WBC for a positive drug test after his fight with Devin Haney in April.

Last month, Garcia claimed that he was retiring from boxing. His expulsion may have just expedited the process.

Ryan Garcia
