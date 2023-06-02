Ryan Garcia, Oscar De La Hoya trade shots via Twitter

Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya traded some shots via Twitter on Thursday that seemed prompted by De La Hoya.

De La Hoya is Garcia’s promoter, but their relationship has seemed strained for a while, and it got especially worse after Garcia’s loss to Gervonta Davis in April. Garcia felt like De La Hoya wasn’t there for him then and after the fight.

Garcia vented in an interview published Wednesday about the lack of support he felt from his team after the defeat. Apparently those comments led De La Hoya to publicly call out the boxer via Twitter.

“Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and youre [sic] still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor”Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that,” De La Hoya tweeted.

De La Hoya then questioned the amount of support Garcia felt he lacked.

“Also, you keep saying “tanks team offered more support for you” blah blah blah. Bro they SET YOU UP TO LOSE with that rehydration clause and most importantly…AL HAYMON DIDNT EVEN SHOW UP THE ENTIRE WEEK. Actually, he NEVER shows up. How’s that for “support”???”

De La Hoya was comparing himself with Al Haymon, who promotes Davis but keeps a very small public profile.

Garcia responded by saying he was tired of being disrespected by De La Hoya.

Garcia also complained about De La Hoya posting a photo on Instagram of the Golden Boy posing with boxer Rolando Romero.

Garcia also complained about De La Hoya posting a photo on Instagram of the Golden Boy posing with boxer Rolando Romero.

Garcia and De La Hoya have been publicly fighting for a while. The next step could be a split between them. Or … Garcia could sit down to talk with De La Hoya “man to man” like Oscar requested.