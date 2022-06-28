Tommy Fury denied entry to US for Jake Paul fight

The planned fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul is in jeopardy over a serious travel issue.

Fury is scheduled to fight Paul in an Aug. 6 bout at Madison Square Garden in New York. Fury said in a video shared on Monday that he showed up to the airport but was stopped by Homeland Security and told he could not enter the United States.

Fury denied knowing any reason why he would have been denied entry. But TMZ Sports got to the bottom of the situation.

TMZ says that Fury was stopped due to his family’s connections to Daniel Kinahan. Kinahan is described as an Irish crime boss who is “accused of running a massive drug and firearms trafficking operation in Europe.” The DEA has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to Kinahan’s conviction.

Kinahan founded boxing promotion MTK Global a decade ago. He was recently thanked by Tommy’s half-brother Tyson for brokering a deal for Tyson to fight Anthony Joshua.

The DEA is cracking down hard on anyone they believe has any sort of ties to Kinahan, which explains why Tommy was blocked. Fury and Paul were set to have a promotional press conference on Wednesday.