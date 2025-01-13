Tyson Fury delivers cryptic message while announcing retirement

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made a big announcement about his career on Monday, and he included a cryptic message that has boxing fans buzzing.

In a video he posted on social media Monday morning, Fury once again announced his retirement from boxing. The 36-year-old also sparked a great deal of speculation with a reference to an infamous British outlaw.

“Hi everybody, I’m gonna make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing,” Fury said. “It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of it. And I’m gonna end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless, everybody. See you on the other side.”

🚨 Tyson Fury has just announced his retirement from boxing 😮 📹: @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/AOiDJYA17V — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) January 13, 2025

It is unclear why Fury made the Turpin reference. Turpin was an 18th-century thief in England, so some wondered if Fury was just sending a message about the greed that exists within professional boxing.

Others speculated that Fury was taking a shot at Oleksandr Usyk, who beat Fury a second time in December. Fury had been undefeated prior to losing to Usyk in May 2024 and then again last month. Fury felt he won his first fight against Usyk and made a big accusation after the bout.

Fury has announced his retirement multiple times over the years. The most recent was in August 2022, but he fought four more times after that. There had been recent rumors that Fury might finally fight Anthony Joshua, but that apparently is not going to happen — for now.

Those who are skeptical about Fury’s latest retirement might think his Turpin reference was just Fury’s way of casting doubt over whether his boxing career has truly come to an end.

Fury is 34-2-1 in his career with 24 knockouts. He has held multiple heavyweight championships and lost the WBC heavyweight title to Usyk last year.