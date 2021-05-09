Video: Billy Joe Saunders’ father pummeled by security after fight

The end of Saturday night’s Billy Joe Saunders-Canelo Alvarez fight went poorly for both Saunders and his father.

A video shared by boxing reporter Mike Coppinger on Sunday shows that Saunders’ father Tom had issues after the fight. Saunders’ father wanted to check on his son after Billy Joe couldn’t continue following the eighth round of his loss to Alvarez. Tom Saunders tried to get towards the ring but was pushed away by security. More mayhem ensued as additional security workers joined in.

Here is the video:

Wild scene last night as Tom Saunders, concerned about his son Billy Joe Saunders as fight is stopped, attempts to make way to ring to check on him only to be aggressively pushed by security. Totally out of line from security, IMO #CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/4Uw2V18pyh — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 9, 2021

Security guards working at fights are sensitive towards fights breaking out and want to ensure nothing happens in the ring, where melees can often ensue. Saunders’ father appeared to have been treated as a potentially hostile intruder, rather than a concerned parent.

Tom had a good reason to be concerned. It turns out his son suffered a serious injury around his eye socket.