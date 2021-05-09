Billy Joe Saunders suffered brutal quadripod fracture in loss to Canelo Alvarez

Billy Joe Saunders’ injury suffered in his loss against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night was no joke.

Saunders suffered against Canelo what’s known as a quadripod fracture. Following the eighth round of their fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saunders’ corner decided he could no longer continue. Saunders did not appear to be doing too badly in the fight even though all three judges had it scored in Alvarez’s favor.

But Saunders’ trainer stopped the fight because of the injuries sustained by his fighter.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Sunday that Saunders was going to undergo surgery for multiple fractures on his orbital bone. The injury is known as a quadripod fracture.

Bumped into @EddieHearn in the lobby on his way to see Billy Joe Saunders at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Saunders set to have surgery today on multiple fractures to his orbital bone, a complete blowout, known as a quadripod fracture. Brutal injury #CaneloSaunders — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 9, 2021

That is nasty.

Saunders was undefeated entering his fight with Alvarez but is now 30-1 with 14 KOs. Alvarez is 56-1-2 with 38 KOs. Canelo said after the fight that he knew Saunders was done because he could feel himself break Saunders’ orbital bone.