 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 9, 2021

Billy Joe Saunders suffered brutal quadripod fracture in loss to Canelo Alvarez

May 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Billy Joe Saunders eye

Billy Joe Saunders’ injury suffered in his loss against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night was no joke.

Saunders suffered against Canelo what’s known as a quadripod fracture. Following the eighth round of their fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saunders’ corner decided he could no longer continue. Saunders did not appear to be doing too badly in the fight even though all three judges had it scored in Alvarez’s favor.

But Saunders’ trainer stopped the fight because of the injuries sustained by his fighter.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Sunday that Saunders was going to undergo surgery for multiple fractures on his orbital bone. The injury is known as a quadripod fracture.

That is nasty.

Saunders was undefeated entering his fight with Alvarez but is now 30-1 with 14 KOs. Alvarez is 56-1-2 with 38 KOs. Canelo said after the fight that he knew Saunders was done because he could feel himself break Saunders’ orbital bone.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus