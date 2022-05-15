Video: Boxer gets knocked out of ring in loss to Scrappy Ramirez

Scrappy Ramirez won his bantamweight fight on Saturday night to remain unbeaten, and he won with a dramatic knockout.

Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) beat Jan Salvatierra (8-2, 4 KOs) with a first-round knockout at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. Ramirez overpowered Salvatierra and landed about five straight blows, including a final right that dropped Salvatierra to the canvas. Salvatierra was near the ropes when he was knocked down, and half of his body fell out of the ring.

SCRAPPY RAMIREZ KNOCKED HIM OUT OF THE RING 🤯#ZurdoBoesel pic.twitter.com/PTXxCtS1PQ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 15, 2022

Here is another angle of the knockout:

Some are already calling it the knockout of the year:

That was impressive.