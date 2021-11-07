Video: Canelo Alvarez destroys Caleb Plant with 11th-round knockout

Canelo Alvarez beat Caleb Plant in their fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nev. via 11th-round knockout, and he really delivered the pain.

Canelo dropped Plant twice in the 11th. First, he knocked down Plant with a big left hook and powerful right uppercut combination. Plant put his gloves on the canvas to regain his balance following the punishment he took. He beat the 10-count and told referee Russell Mora that he wanted to continue.

As soon as the action restarted, Alvarez attacked immediately and peppered the wobbly-legged Plant. Plant could barely defend himself after the restart. Mora let the fight continue longer than it probably should have. He finally called it off 1:05 into the 11th round after Plant hit the canvas for a second time.

All hail the king 👑@Canelo TKO's Caleb Plant in the 11th round 😳#CaneloPlant pic.twitter.com/y5mXvWafr7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 7, 2021

Canelo retained his three super middleweight championship belts with the win and claimed Plant’s IBF title to give him four titles across the weight class.

Canelo is now 57-1-2 with 39 KOs. The previously unbeaten Plant is now 21-1.