Video: Boxer David Morrell Jr puts Mario Cazares to sleep with knockout

June 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mario Cazares knockout

David Morrell Jr. put Mario Cazares to sleep with an easy knockout win on Sunday night.

Morrell was facing Cazares in Minneapolis for the WBA super middleweight title. It didn’t take Morrell long to score the win. He nailed Cazares with a stiff left hand that left Cazares stunned. Morrell followed up with a second left that put on the finishing touches.

Here is the knockout from another angle.

He made that look too easy.

Morrell is now 5-0 with four knockouts. Cazares suffered his first loss and is now 12-1. This was Cazares’ first fight since beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in September.

