Video: Boxer David Morrell Jr puts Mario Cazares to sleep with knockout

David Morrell Jr. put Mario Cazares to sleep with an easy knockout win on Sunday night.

Morrell was facing Cazares in Minneapolis for the WBA super middleweight title. It didn’t take Morrell long to score the win. He nailed Cazares with a stiff left hand that left Cazares stunned. Morrell followed up with a second left that put on the finishing touches.

GOOD. NIGHT. David Morrell Jr. gets a first round KO over Mario Cázares #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/5x3wQaTu4N — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) June 28, 2021

Here is the knockout from another angle.

David Morrell Jr is one BADDDDDD MAN! Watch the replays of David Morrell Jr's devastating KO on Mario Cázares #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/NUthTDxpbQ — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) June 28, 2021

He made that look too easy.

Morrell is now 5-0 with four knockouts. Cazares suffered his first loss and is now 12-1. This was Cazares’ first fight since beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in September.