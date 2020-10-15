Mike Tyson explains why he acted so weird in interview

Mike Tyson offered an explanation over Twitter Tuesday for his odd behavior during an interview on “Good Morning Britain.”

Tyson appeared to be very groggy and was slurring his words during his interview on the program. He even had his head down in between questions.

What is going on with Mike Tyson? Tired, Punch Drunk or too much Charlie? pic.twitter.com/PgzhQedoEa — Clara Welch (@ClaraWSparkles) October 13, 2020

So what was going on? Tyson says the reason his interview did not go smoothly is because he was tired and sleepy. He says he tried to stay up late for the live interview but fell asleep. Once he falls asleep, he’s tough to wake up. He also says he forgot to look into the camera because he had no monitor.

Hey mate @piersmorgan @GMB @susannareid100 and UK. I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I'm hard to wake once asleep. Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn't see you guys and forgot to look into camera.

That actually is a reasonable explanation and does seem to match what we saw. It looked like he got dragged out of a deep sleep about two minutes before being thrown on camera, and that was the result.

Once a feared heavyweight champion, Tyson is set to face Roy Jones Jr. on Nov. 28. Even though Tyson didn’t look so good in that interview, he actually looked like his old ferocious self in a recent training video.