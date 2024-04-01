 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 31, 2024

Bubba Wallace pulls classy move after controversial finish at Richmond

March 31, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Bubba Wallace in sunglasses

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace on Sunday made sure to quash any beef with Kyle Larson following a controversial finish at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va.

With just two laps to go during the Toyota Owners 400, Wallace accidentally spun out Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet as the two jockeyed for fourth place.

Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing made contact with Larson’s left rear. The No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports slowly tilted left and ended up in the infield grass.

Wallace approached Larson after the race to let the latter know that the incident was merely accidental.

Wallace: “It wasn’t intentional. I hope you know that. I got loose and corrected into you.”

Larson: “It’s all good. It all worked out for me.”

Wallace: “I know. It netted you. And karma’s a f—ing b—h, it caught up to me.”

Larson’s spin-out prompted the fifth caution flag of the race, which led to overtime. Larson was able to move up to third place, while Wallace fell to 13th.

It’s not the first time Wallace and Larson have had made contact on the track. The last time it happened was much less peaceful.

H/T The Tennessean

Article Tags

Bubba WallaceKyle Larson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus