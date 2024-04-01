Bubba Wallace pulls classy move after controversial finish at Richmond

Bubba Wallace on Sunday made sure to quash any beef with Kyle Larson following a controversial finish at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va.

With just two laps to go during the Toyota Owners 400, Wallace accidentally spun out Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet as the two jockeyed for fourth place.

Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing made contact with Larson’s left rear. The No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports slowly tilted left and ended up in the infield grass.

Wallace approached Larson after the race to let the latter know that the incident was merely accidental.

Wallace: “It wasn’t intentional. I hope you know that. I got loose and corrected into you.”

Larson: “It’s all good. It all worked out for me.”

Wallace: “I know. It netted you. And karma’s a f—ing b—h, it caught up to me.”

Bubba Wallace approached Kyle Larson to apologize after the race. #NASCAR 🎥: Noah Lewis pic.twitter.com/1De6rPqtEp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 1, 2024

Larson’s spin-out prompted the fifth caution flag of the race, which led to overtime. Larson was able to move up to third place, while Wallace fell to 13th.

It’s not the first time Wallace and Larson have had made contact on the track. The last time it happened was much less peaceful.

H/T The Tennessean