 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 25, 2022

Chase Elliott has ominous comment for NASCAR after crashing out

September 25, 2022
by Grey Papke
Chase Elliott with a hat on

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Elliott sent something of a warning to NASCAR on Sunday after crashing out of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott dealt with tire problems during the race, which directly led to his crash on lap 184. His right front tire appeared to catch fire, sending him into the wall and knocking him out of the race.

Elliott was not the only driver who dealt with tire problems during the race. That prompted him to issue an apparent warning to NASCAR, suggesting that they implement too many restrictions for Goodyear to make a safer tire, and voicing his concern that someone could get seriously hurt.

Elliott’s warning was certainly relevant, as tire issues may have been a cause of a more serious accident on Sunday. NASCAR may have to answer for this, particularly if other drivers feel the same way as Elliott does.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus