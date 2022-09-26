Chase Elliott has ominous comment for NASCAR after crashing out

Chase Elliott sent something of a warning to NASCAR on Sunday after crashing out of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott dealt with tire problems during the race, which directly led to his crash on lap 184. His right front tire appeared to catch fire, sending him into the wall and knocking him out of the race.

Chase Elliott crashes from the lead! The regular season champion is done for the day. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WOzuki3VPC — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 25, 2022

Elliott was not the only driver who dealt with tire problems during the race. That prompted him to issue an apparent warning to NASCAR, suggesting that they implement too many restrictions for Goodyear to make a safer tire, and voicing his concern that someone could get seriously hurt.

Chase Elliott tells PRN he doesn't necessarily believe Goodyear is at fault because Goodyear is put in a very tight box by NASCAR to produce a tire that works at tracks like this. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 25, 2022

💭”I just hope nobody gets hurt. Outside of that, I really don’t care.”@chaseelliott to @heymartysnider on the tire issues thus far at Texas — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) September 25, 2022

Elliott’s warning was certainly relevant, as tire issues may have been a cause of a more serious accident on Sunday. NASCAR may have to answer for this, particularly if other drivers feel the same way as Elliott does.