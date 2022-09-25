 Skip to main content
Cody Ware put onto stretcher after suffering concussion during scary crash

September 25, 2022
by Larry Brown

Cody Ware crashed into the wall

Cody Ware was put onto a stretcher after crashing his car during Sunday’s Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ware lost control of his No. 51 Ford on Turn 4 of lap 168 and hit the wall hard. He had no control of his car as he headed into pit road, where he came to a crashing halt.

Ware had trouble getting out of his car and wound up being placed on a stretcher.

Ware was loaded onto an ambulance. According to Jeff Gluck, the ambulance transported Ware to the infield car center.

Ware was later diagnosed with a concussion.

The 26-year-old finished 17th at Bristol last week and had a top-10 finish at Daytona last month.

