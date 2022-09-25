Cody Ware put onto stretcher after suffering concussion during scary crash

Cody Ware was put onto a stretcher after crashing his car during Sunday’s Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ware lost control of his No. 51 Ford on Turn 4 of lap 168 and hit the wall hard. He had no control of his car as he headed into pit road, where he came to a crashing halt.

Hoping Nothing But The Best For Cody Ware After This Incident. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1zlYUYH3tK — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 25, 2022

Scary moment as Cody Ware crashes and has a hard hit on pit road. Here’s the wall and damaged signage and the destroyed car. pic.twitter.com/j3oDzIb6s0 — Kyle Dalton (@kdsportswriter) September 25, 2022

Ware had trouble getting out of his car and wound up being placed on a stretcher.

Accidente de Cody Ware. V169 pic.twitter.com/TNC36FC6VX — Tony Rivera (@TonyRiveraSPEED) September 25, 2022

Ware was loaded onto an ambulance. According to Jeff Gluck, the ambulance transported Ware to the infield car center.

Ware was later diagnosed with a concussion.

BREAKING: #NASCAR driver Cody Ware has been diagnosed with a concussion at the @TXMotorSpeedway infield care center. Ware was sent to the infield care center at the racetrack after a hard hit during the @AutoTraderSA EchoPark Automotive 500 pic.twitter.com/l6mSRO1n8Y — Dalauan Sparrow (@Dalauan_Sports) September 25, 2022

The 26-year-old finished 17th at Bristol last week and had a top-10 finish at Daytona last month.