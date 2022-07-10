Christopher Bell screwed by pit crew swap with Bubba Wallace

Joe Gibbs Racing this week swapped pit crews between the Nos. 20 and 23 cars, which left Christopher Bell dealing with the same problems Bubba Wallace has experienced all year.

Bell was delayed during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after one of his tires came off following a pit stop late in the race.

Things go from bad to worse for the No. 20. pic.twitter.com/RLAKuckhl6 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2022

Got a shot of Christopher Bell’s tire coming off as he was leaving his pit box. 😬@NASCARonNBC pic.twitter.com/bPPxSG66ic — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 10, 2022

That is the exact type of issue Wallace has faced all season.

Just a few weeks ago in Nashville, Wallace dealt with a loose tire. His crew was penalized twice in Kansas and they got suspended four races after a wheel came off at Circuit of Americas in March.

JGR, which provides pit crews for 23XI Racing’s entries of Wallace and Kurt Busch, made changes during the week.

Bell’s former front tire changer and tire carrier joined Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota team, while Bell got Wallace’s former front tire changer and tire carrier. There was another change to the No. 20 team as AJ Rosini replaced Daniel Olszowy as the rear changer.

Bell entered the race holding the final playoff spot. The changes to his crew won’t help his effort to make the playoff. Bell unofficially finished 18th at Atlanta, while Wallace finished 13th.