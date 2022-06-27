 Skip to main content
Bubba Wallace furious with his pit crew over tire issue

June 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bubba Wallace in sunglasses

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace was furious with his pit crew during Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Wallace was running sixth early in the twice weather-delayed race. He was instructed by crew chief Bootie Barker to pit to address a loose tire and became upset.

Barker told Wallace “stop, stop, stop” over the radio, which led Wallace to stop and get hit from behind by Tyler Reddick.

After the stop to fix the loose tire, Wallace went off on Barker, who was trying to reassure him.

“Leave me the f— alone. Don’t talk to me the whole f—ing race,” Wallace said over the radio.

Wallace ended up finishing 12th in the race.

If Wallace was unpleasant towards his crew, it’s probably because his crew has had reoccuring issues throughout the season. Barker gave Wallace some bad advice during the Coca Cola 600 last month. Wallace’s pit crew was penalized twice during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas. And of course Barker and other crew members were suspended four races after a wheel came off Wallace’s No. 23 car during the Circuit of the Americas in March. Are you noticing a trend?

