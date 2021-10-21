Danica Patrick announces new broadcasting gig

Danica Patrick announced this week a new broadcasting gig she will have this weekend.

The former racecar driver will be a part of Sky Sports’ coverage for the US Grand Prix.

The race will take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Patrick will join Sky Sports’ F1 team of former drivers Jenson Button and Martin Brundle for the race.

This will be the first F1 race in America in nearly two years.

Patrick, 39, drove both IndyCar and NASCAR, but never did F1 racing. She had one career IndyCar win and was the most popular driver in IndyCar for several years.

Photo: May 27, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; IndyCar Series driver Danica Patrick during the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports