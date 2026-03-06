Danica Patrick gets dropped from her television gig

Danica Patrick will no longer be appearing regularly on the television airwaves.

The famous former professional racer Patrick has been dropped by Sky Sports. The network announced Thursday their coverage plans and official list of broadcasters for the 2026 Formula One season, and Patrick’s name was noticeably absent.

Patrick, 43, had been working for Sky Sports since 2021. She became a mainstay of sorts on the network, initially covering the 2021 United States Grand Prix and continuing regularly with F1 coverage for Sky Sports after that.

Awful Announcing notes that the broadcast rights for F1 in the United States are transferring over to Apple TV for the 2026 season. ESPN had previously been syndicating Sky Sports’ coverage of F1 races in the U.S., but now Apple TV will be syndicating Sky Sports’ F1 feed instead.

During her professional career, Patrick mainly raced in the IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Cup Series, ultimately never racing in Formula One. But she did follow the European F1 path prior to her career in the United States, racing in junior formulas from 1998-2004.

The exact reasons for Sky Sports’ decision to drop Patrick are unclear. But we do know that Patrick has become increasingly outspoken in politics during recent years, openly attending conservative events and recently even blasting the NFL over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.