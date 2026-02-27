Kevin Harvick’s 13-year-old son signs with Toyota

Keelan Harvick, the 13-year-old son of former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, has signed a long-term development agreement with Toyota Racing Development (TRD), fully committing to a career in NASCAR.

Announced earlier this week, the deal places Keelan in Toyota’s renowned driver development program, which has produced Cup Series talents such as Christopher Bell, Corey Heim, and John Hunter Nemechek.

In 2026, Keelan will partner with RACKLEY W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick, Inc. to compete in dozens of late model races nationwide, driving the No. 62 Toyota Camry with ExxonMobil as a primary sponsor for many events.

Keelan, a third-generation racer, has already achieved significant success. He became the youngest winner of the Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway in December 2025 and followed with a victory at Florence Motor Speedway’s Icebreaker in early February, marking his first Late Model Stock Car win and the youngest winner there.

As the 2024 INEX Young Lions National Champion, he transitioned from Legends cars to Late Models, winning four zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model events and two CARS Tour West races in 2025—the first driver to claim Pro Late Model victories in both series in the same season.

After initially exploring opportunities in Europe, including karting events, Keelan shifted focus to NASCAR following an overwhelming experience at an Italian race attended by Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc.

“My main goal is to be just like my dad and just try to make it to the Cup Series,” Keelan told the Associated Press.

Kevin Harvick, who retired in 2023 with 63 Cup wins and the 2014 championship after racing for Chevrolet and Ford, praised Toyota’s comprehensive approach.

“The effort that Toyota puts into, not only the driving piece of it, but the human piece of it is very important to us as a family,” he said.

TRD President Tyler Gibbs added, “Keelan has proven himself on-track… We see a bright future ahead for him, and everyone at Toyota is proud to be part of his journey.”

The program provides on- and off-track support, including access to the Toyota Performance Center for fitness, psychology, recovery, and nutrition. Keelan could be eligible for events like the Daytona 500 as early as 2031.