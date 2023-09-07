Danica Patrick shows off the outfits she wore to Burning Man

Danica Patrick loves “Burning Man” and attended the annual desert campout this year. She shared some photos from her experience via Instagram, along with some captions about her time at the event. The photos showed off some of the wild outfits she wore for the event, which showcases personal expression, among other principles.

“There is no better place than burning man to wear whatever you want. Everyone’s style is celebrated and part of the fun of the week,” Patrick wrote in her first Instagram post about Burning Man, which she shared on Monday.

Patrick was wearing a bathing suit-like outfit in one photo; a red skirt and red wig in another; a shiny silver jacket and matching silver panties in another; and some serious boots and belt in another photo.

In her second post regarding Burning Man, Patrick showed off some of the art from the event.

“One of my favorite things to do at burning man is to check out all the art. Sometimes it’s fun to climb them too. There are hundreds of amazing pieces that make riding anywhere on the playa stunning. And then the lights at night… Wow. You have to see it to understand,” Patrick wrote.

Patrick showed off another one of her outfits in the photos, which included a very lacy 2-piece matching set.

Patrick’s last post was about the mud at the event due to rare rains that came through the Black Rock Desert.

“The mud.

“It was an epic burn. Well… technically nothing has burned as of right now due to the rain but it was beyond memorable!!! The people and purpose make it so. Rain and mud can’t touch the spirit of BM!

“The community is so rooted in helping each other and giving what you can. There is no money exchanged there. Burning man is truly an alternate reality that has been done for decades. I am not sure the world is ready for it, but until it is, burners unite for a magical week in the desert to love, laugh, dance, share, help, and experience what it could be like if we all just got along,” Patrick wrote in her final Instagram post.

She was seen working the grill in one photo and then driving home in what appeared to be a recreational vehicle in another photo.

