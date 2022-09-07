Danica Patrick shows off revealing outfits she wore at Burning Man

Danica Patrick attended this year’s Burning Man, and she sure seemed to have a good time.

Burning Man is an annual arts and self-expression festival that takes place annually in the Nevada desert for nine days leading up to Labor Day, which is the final day. Patrick, 40, made her first trip to the event, and she appeared to love it.

She shared four posts on Instagram regarding her time at Burning Man. She talked a lot about the fashion at the event, how much dirt there was being in the desert, and how cool the event was. She said she partied until 7:30 a.m. on the final day.

“When the party ends at 730 am on the last day and you get to see the sun rise,” Patrick captioned one post.

“Burning man is like nothing you have ever seen, unless you have been there!!! Thanks to my 12 year vet @naada.mas, I had an amazing tour guide and danced my a– off. Oh, and we rode our a–es off too on the bikes! The playa dust almost had my pedals locked up by the last day. So many tips and ideas for next time!” she wrote in another post.

In another post, Patrick shared that she brought some of her wine to the event.

“Burning man fashion is a thing. And sometimes skin is the fashion. Then of course we found the tiniest and coolest spot called ‘the champagne room’! I brought over some @danicarosewine and @somniumwine! We rode over during a very windy white out, hence the scarfs and goggles…. because, wine. Haha.”

Patrick shared one other aspect of the event she enjoyed — how money is not really exchanged. Mostly, it’s a culture of self-reliance and sharing at Burning Man.

“That’s a checkered flag on the burn. Wink! …go to the last video to see how crazy big the temple fire is and the twisters that come off of it! Also….. Naada and I have been sitting in line to get out for almost 6 hours, which is why there is a photo dump….. damn plane out of here next time for sure!!!!!

“I will say….. it was so cool to be in a culture where no money is exchanged and everyone gave what they could by means of food or wine or yoga or a party. People were also so friendly. There was no judgment. And everyone looked like they were having the time of their life! Just get ready to get dirty. Like REALLY dirty.”

Patrick has been a deep thinker and on a journey of self-exploration. The trip to Burning Man seemed to fit in perfectly with her recent motive.