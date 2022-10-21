Danica Patrick opens up about removing her breast implants

Danica Patrick opened up recently about her decision to remove her breast implants.

The former racecar driver got breast implants in 2014 because she was dissatisfied with that part of her body. After getting the implants, she was happier with her body. But then in 2018, she began to notice some health issues; she had gained weight and problems with her health.

By 2020, she noticed a change in the shape of her face, as well as irregularity in her menstrual cycle, in addition to the weight gain and hair issues she continued to experience. She kept digging and digging to try and get to the bottom of the problems before figuring out that the breast implants were responsible for her poor health.

During an interview with Dr. Daniel Amen that he posted on Instagram, Patrick talked about the process that led her to discover her breast implants issue.

“I had bloodwork done and my thyroid was low. I though I would get this magic pill and everything would be fine. I ended up having severe heavy metal toxicity, especially mercury, and an array of other things like leaky gut. One of the big things I eliminated from the equation was breast implants because nothing else was working. I had them for seven and a half years and I found immediate relief with that,” Patrick said.

Once Patrick got rid of her breast implants, she started feeling better. The 40-year-old is trying to bring attention to the issue of illness that can be associated with breast implants.

Patrick stepped away from racing in 2018. She is the only female driver to win an IndyCar Series race. She remains active across various social media platforms.