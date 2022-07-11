 Skip to main content
Denny Hamlin has had enough of Ross Chastain

July 10, 2022
by Larry Brown
Denny Hamlin with a serious look

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin has had absolutely enough of Ross Chastain.

Hamlin finished 25th in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He spun out with 15 laps to go after being hit from behind by Chastain. The incident marked the second time in just over a month that Hamlin was run into by Chastain.

Last time, Hamlin issued a warning to Chastain. This time around, the driver of the No. 11 car says he has had enough.

Hamlin was asked at what point the line is crossed.

“Everyone has their different tolerance levels,” Hamlin said after the race. “I’ve reached my peak.”

Hamlin also said that things work themselves out in the end, which suggests things won’t work out too well for Chastain.

Chastain addressed the matter following the race. He blamed the damage on his car for misjudging things.

Hamlin wasn’t the only driver who was upset with Chastain.

Austin Dillon was knocked out of the race early on and blamed Chastain.

Martin Truex Jr. later took responsibility for the incident that knocked out Dillon. But Dillon blaming Chastain shows how much of a negative reputation the driver of the No. 1 car has developed among his peers.

