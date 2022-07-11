Denny Hamlin has had enough of Ross Chastain

Denny Hamlin has had absolutely enough of Ross Chastain.

Hamlin finished 25th in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He spun out with 15 laps to go after being hit from behind by Chastain. The incident marked the second time in just over a month that Hamlin was run into by Chastain.

Last time, Hamlin issued a warning to Chastain. This time around, the driver of the No. 11 car says he has had enough.

Hamlin was asked at what point the line is crossed.

“Everyone has their different tolerance levels,” Hamlin said after the race. “I’ve reached my peak.”

#NASCAR … Denny Hamlin on contact from Ross Chastain in the race: “Everyone has their different tolerance levels … I’ve reached my peak.” pic.twitter.com/atuso6S5iq — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) July 10, 2022

Hamlin also said that things work themselves out in the end, which suggests things won’t work out too well for Chastain.

Chastain addressed the matter following the race. He blamed the damage on his car for misjudging things.

#NASCAR … Here is what Ross Chastain said after the race pic.twitter.com/i0Apofui8s — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) July 10, 2022

Hamlin wasn’t the only driver who was upset with Chastain.

Austin Dillon was knocked out of the race early on and blamed Chastain.

"When you've got guys like (Ross Chastain) wrecking half the field, you might as well take a different strategy." Austin Dillon called out the driver of the No. 1 car after a big hit at @amsupdates. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/x9AOiNiIII — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 10, 2022

Martin Truex Jr. later took responsibility for the incident that knocked out Dillon. But Dillon blaming Chastain shows how much of a negative reputation the driver of the No. 1 car has developed among his peers.