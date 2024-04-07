 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 7, 2024

Hendrick Motorsports has perfect finish to 40th anniversary race

April 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Rick Hendrick in a hat

May 23, 2019; Concord, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series car owner Rick Hendrick during qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrick Motorsports capped off a significant race in style on Sunday with what was essentially the perfect finish for them.

Hendrick officially celebrated its 40th anniversary with Sunday’s race at Martinsville, which got plenty of attention during the FOX broadcast. The race ended in a fitting way, with Hendrick drivers finishing in the top three of the Cook Out 400.

William Byron, driving the iconic No. 24 car, was the winner, followed by teammates Chase Elliott in second and Kyle Larson in third. The team’s fourth driver, Alex Bowman, also scored a top-10 finish at No. 8.

This marked the first time in Martinsville history that the same team got a 1-2-3 finish. Naturally, the team was thrilled.

Hendrick has been living good this season. Byron also won the Daytona 500 in rather remarkable circumstances that benefitted the team as well.

Article Tags

Hendrick Motorsports
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus