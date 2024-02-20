Hendrick Motorsports comes out unscathed after huge crash and wins Daytona 500

The big crash that occurred late in Monday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway was costly for nearly everyone except for Hendrick Motorsports.

The crash appeared to be caused when the No. 48 of Alex Bowman bumped into his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, who then nudged Brad Keselowski, who swerved and hit Joey Logano, causing a big crash and lots of damage.

18 cars were involved in the crash, which claimed Todd Gilliland, Daniel Suarez, Rickey Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Keselowski and Logano. But guess who went through the crash unscathed? All four Hendrick Motorsports Cup cars.

Hendrick Motorsports taking out half the field then winning the Daytona 500 pic.twitter.com/LmU1bdUOp8 — NASCAR Memes (@NASCAR_Memes_) February 20, 2024

At the time the race restarted with five laps to go, Byron was second, Bowman was third, Chase Elliott was fifth, and Kyle Larson was 15th.

Byron was declared the winner of the race after a crash between Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric occurred just as the final lap was starting. Bowman finished second, Larson was 11th and Elliott finished 14th.

Thanks to Byron’s win, Hendrick Motorsports tied Richard Petty Enterprises for the most Daytona 500 wins ever with 9. The nice finish at Daytona came 40 years to the day after Hendrick Motorsports ran its first race.