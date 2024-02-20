Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney knocked out of Daytona 500 as the big one hits with 8 laps to go

Several drivers, including Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, were knocked out of the Daytona 500 on Monday at Daytona International Speedway following a huge crash on Lap 192 of 200.

The race was wide open and several cars were chasing Ross Chastain, who was running first. Two cars behind him was Alex Bowman, who appeared to nudge the No. 24 of William Byron. Byron started to swerve and hit the No. 6 of Brad Keselowski. Keselowski then bumped the No. 22 of Joey Logano. A whole bunch of cars were caught up in the crash as the red flag came out.

A total of 18 cars were involved in the crash, though not all of the cars were knocked out of the race.

Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Hemrick, Ryan Preece, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ty Gibbs, Anthony Alfredo and Daniel Suarez were the 18 drivers involved in the crash.

Logano had led 45 laps — more than any other driver — prior to being knocked out. Blaney was last year’s Cup Series champion and had won Stage 2 of the Daytona 500 before being knocked out in the big crash.