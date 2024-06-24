Joe Gibbs has great response to Christopher Bell spilling Chase Briscoe news

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell accidentally broke some news early this weekend. The team’s eponymous owner couldn’t have cared less about it.

Bell slipped up during a press conference on Friday and revealed that Chase Briscoe was set to replace Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing next season. The gaffe didn’t stop Bell from winning Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in Loudon, N.H.

After the race, Gibbs was asked if Bell’s win “made up” for Bell spilling the Briscoe news.

“Somebody asked me that in the winner’s circle,” shared Gibbs. “And I said, ‘Christopher Bell can do anything he wants.'”

Joe Gibbs on whether Christopher Bell's win makes up for him spilling the news earlier this weekend that Chase Briscoe is joining the team next year. pic.twitter.com/frPbCdPqo4 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 24, 2024

Bell’s Cup Series victory Sunday was his third of the year. His total ties him with Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and William Byron for the most wins in the Cup Series this season.

Bell outlasted the field on what was a weather-beaten track at NHMS. Drivers had to make some wild adjustments to avoid mishaps given the slippery setting.

But not everyone was able to avoid escape Sunday’s race unscathed. Blaney and Michael McDowell got tangled up while battling for a top-three position with just nine laps to go. Blaney had some choice words for McDowell over the incident.