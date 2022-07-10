Joe Gibbs Racing takes aim at Ross Chastain after latest incident

Joe Gibbs Racing took aim at Ross Chastain over Twitter Sunday after yet another incident between the driver of the No. 1 car and Denny Hamlin.

Chastain bumped into Hamlin late in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Atlanta, causing the No. 11 car to spin and a caution to come out with 14 laps to go.

Ross Chastain gets into Denny Hamlin AGAIN. "He's gonna have to clean these things up," says Jeff Burton. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/z10tnFuqux — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 10, 2022

The incident comes a month after Hamlin called out Chastain following the Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway following a few dustups between them.

JGR, the owner of Hamlin’s No. 11 car, tweeted after Sunday’s incident. The tweet featured a GIF saying “again?” in disbelief.

Yes, it’s hard to believe it happened again.

Hamlin vowed to make Chastain pay at a future date when it mattered the most. But he may have to move up his revenge after continued shenanigans on the track from Chastain.