Joey Logano comments on incident at Cup Series race at Las Vegas

Joey Logano was knocked out of the Cup Series race at Las Vegas on Sunday, and he has no hard feelings about the incident.

The 2022 Cup Series champion was going three-wide with Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch on lap 183 of the Penzoil 400. The three ran out of room, and Logano got squeezed out by Keselowski. Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang spun out and went flying across the track and into the grass.

Logano recognized that the incident was just the product of aggressive racing.

“It’s racing. I’m sure he didn’t mean to do it,” Logano said of Keselowski.

I asked Joey Logano if he felt Brad Keselowski pinched him into the wall. His response: pic.twitter.com/q3vUm4Yesh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 5, 2023

Logano was unable to finish the race after his Team Penske crew was unable to get the No. 22 car back on the track in time.

Logano was off to a nice start to the season with a second-place finish at the Daytona 500 and 10th-place finish at Fontana, so the last-place finish on Sunday was a disappointment for Team Penske.