John Force taken to hospital ater fiery crash in NHRA race

June 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
A car looking on fire

Legendary race car driver John Force was hospitalized on Sunday after being involved in a fiery crash during the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Force was driving in the Funny Car eliminations when his car engine exploded as he crossed the finish line. The car burst into flames and began bouncing off the guard walls.

Force was alert and examined by the NHRA Medical Team on site and then taken to the hospital.

Force actually won the race as he registered a speed of 302.62 mph before his car exploded.

The 75-year-old Force is a 16-time NHR champion driver and a 22-time champion car owner.

