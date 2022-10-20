Kevin Harvick has strong thoughts on Bubba Wallace incident

Kevin Harvick offered some strong thoughts on the Bubba Wallace incident during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Wallace got upset with a maneuver from Kyle Larson and retaliated by running across the track to ram last year’s Cup Series winner. Not only did Wallace take himself and Larson out of the race, but his actions also cost Toyota teammate, Christopher Bell. Then Wallace charged at Larson and gave him several hard shoves outside their cars.

NASCAR on Tuesday announced that Wallace has been suspended one race.

Harvick is 46 and has been racing in the Cup Series since 2001. The driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing made clear that Wallace’s actions were unacceptable.

Intentionally hooking people in the RR should never be acceptable. Protect us from ourselves. I hope this is the beginning of the end of it happening.. https://t.co/fRXYnifgbw — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) October 19, 2022

“Intentionally hooking people in the RR should never be acceptable. Protect us from ourselves. I hope this is the beginning of the end of it happening,” Harvick wrote on Twitter about Wallace ramming into Larson in the right rear.

In a separate tweet, Harvick seemed to incidate he thinks a harsher punishment was called for to send a stronger message.

I’ve been guilty of several of these instances you see happening but I also had an iron fist of Mike Helton waiting for me after I’d acted like a fool. I believe an iron fist is needed going forward and that will trickle down. #nohacks #raceright https://t.co/T4Y5AvVSVH — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) October 19, 2022

“I’ve been guilty of several of these instances you see happening but I also had an iron fist of Mike Helton waiting for me after I’d acted like a fool. I believe an iron fist is needed going forward and that will trickle down,” Harvick wrote when asked about some of the actions of drivers in lower tiers of racing.

Mike Helton is the former president of NASCAR.

Many people feel agree that Wallace deserved the suspension. Many others even feel the one-race suspension was too light.