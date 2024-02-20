Kyle Busch somehow avoids penalty despite wheel issue during Daytona 500

Kyle Busch showed off some masterful driving during the Daytona 500 on Monday despite some issues with his pit crew.

Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing had an issue with his pit stop on Lap 133 of 200 after Stage 2. Busch’s pit crew failed to properly secure a lug nut on the front left wheel. Busch had to make his way around the track in his No. 8 Chevrolet without allowing his wheel to come off, otherwise he would have been hit with a penalty.

Busch’s wheel was even sparking as he headed to pit road.

Thankfully Busch’s pit crew was able to resolve the situation, and the No. 8 didn’t even fall a lap behind. Not even 15 laps later, the No. 8 Chevrolet was in front and leading the pack.

Busch did receive a penalty earlier in the race for a safety violation on pit road. He had to start Stage 2 from the back as a result of the violation.

This is Busch’s second year driving the No. 8 for RCR after spending the previous 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing. He had three wins in the Cup Series last year but finished 19th in the Daytona 500.