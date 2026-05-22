Kyle Busch was found unresponsive in racing simulator before death

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, was found unresponsive while testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord, North Carolina, on Wednesday and was transported to a hospital in Charlotte, reports the Associated Press.

Busch died on Thursday at the age of 41, just days before he was scheduled to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and NASCAR issued a joint statement confirming his passing following hospitalization for a severe illness. No cause of death has been released.

Details about the simulator incident emerged from sources familiar with the situation.

Busch had been dealing with health concerns in recent weeks. He competed at Watkins Glen while battling a sinus issue that was worsened by the track’s demands and requested a doctor. Despite the challenges, he finished eighth in that race.

A fierce competitor with 63 Cup victories and records across NASCAR’s national series, Busch is survived by his wife Samantha and children Brexton and Lennix.

The racing community mourns the sudden loss of one of its most accomplished and passionate drivers.