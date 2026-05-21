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NASCAR star Kyle Busch dies at 41

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Kyle Busch looks out
Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during driver introductions before the start of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch is, without question, one of the most decorated race car drivers in the history of NASCAR.

Busch was slated to participate in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, but his family released a statement, saying that Busch is hospitalized with a “severe illness.”

Later on Thursday, NASCAR posted a joint statement on behalf of the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR saying that Busch had passed away.

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch.”

The Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Busch was going to race on Sunday, also posted a statement from Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith.

Busch had two NASCAR Cup Series championships and a total of 234 victories across the three divisions, which is a record.

At the time of publication, no cause of death had been revealed.

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