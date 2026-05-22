Kyle Busch complained about his health at Watkins Glen

NASCAR star Kyle Busch requested medical help right after competing at Watkins Glen International on May 10—only two weeks before his untimely passing at age 41 on Thursday.

While battling what announcers described as a “sinus cold,” Busch contacted his crew over the radio near the race’s conclusion. He asked them to locate Bill Heisel, head of the OrthoCarolina Motorsports medical team.

Kyle Busch has asked for a doctor to meet him after the race at Watkins Glen. pic.twitter.com/8kfcVEqwjs — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 10, 2026

“Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He’s the kindred doctor guy. Tell him I need him after the race, please. I’m gonna need a shot,” Busch said.

Despite feeling unwell, Busch delivered a strong season-best eighth-place finish. In the following days, he admitted to reporters that his cough had grown quite severe the week prior, yet he pushed through and even claimed victory in a Truck Series event at Dover on May 15.

“I’m still not great,” Busch said at the time. “The cough was pretty substantial last week.”

The connection between that health issue and the serious condition that led to his hospitalization remains unknown.

NASCAR, Richard Childress Racing, and Busch’s loved ones remembered the two-time Cup champion as a driven, talented racer destined for the Hall of Fame.