Kyle Busch pulls a ‘Talladega Nights’ during Cup Series race

Kyle Busch pulled a move straight out of “Talladega Nights” during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas.

Busch finished 34th in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports spun out on Lap 74 during stage 1 and crashed into the wall.

Kyle Busch hits the wall HARD! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/la33uhKQoX — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 24, 2023

Busch was facing the wrong direction and decided to go around the track while driving in reverse.

After his crash, Kyle Busch drove around the track backwards. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/t1h6RJhTG8 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 24, 2023

Those who watched the 2006 movie “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” will recognize the move as something Ricky Bobby, played by Will Ferrell, did in the movie. But Busch wasn’t doing it to win but rather to clear off the track while the race was under caution.

Busch went all the way to pit road and into his pit stall while driving in reverse. His car was unable to make the damaged vehicle policy clock and was knocked out for the race, leading to the 34th-place finish in the first race of the Round of 12.