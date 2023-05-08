Kyle Busch issues warning to ‘a–hole’ Ross Chastain

As if getting into a post-race fight with Noah Gragson wasn’t enough, Ross Chastain is also dealing with an unhappy Kyle Busch.

Busch finished 35th in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday after crashing out on Lap 163. About 11 laps prior to that, Busch was heard complaining on his radio about Chastain’s racing.

“He’s pissed because I’m pissed that he races like a f—ing a–hole, and so I doored him twice down the backstretch like ‘this is your warning, boy,’ Busch was heard saying over his radio.

Kyle Busch takes a moment to discuss his thoughts on Ross Chastain's style of racing. https://t.co/GuVrxxFFof pic.twitter.com/RPgfKUBcFd — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

Busch later said in an interview that he wasn’t solely upset with Chastain, but rather he was frustrated overall and unhappy with the Next Gen car.

Kyle Busch’s radio transmission about Ross Chastain was spicy, but he says he wasn’t mad at just one driver, more the nature of racing Sunday at Kansas. pic.twitter.com/4XNcc8rGQ6 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 7, 2023

Though he was unhappy with many things, it’s undeniable that Busch is not happy with Chastain.

The list of drivers Chastain has annoyed continues to grow, but somehow the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet continues to have strong finishes in the Cup Series. Chastain finished fifth in the race, though he was confronted by Gragson and threw a punch.