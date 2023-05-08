 Skip to main content
Kyle Busch issues warning to ‘a–hole’ Ross Chastain

May 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kyle Busch looks out

Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during driver introductions before the start of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

As if getting into a post-race fight with Noah Gragson wasn’t enough, Ross Chastain is also dealing with an unhappy Kyle Busch.

Busch finished 35th in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday after crashing out on Lap 163. About 11 laps prior to that, Busch was heard complaining on his radio about Chastain’s racing.

“He’s pissed because I’m pissed that he races like a f—ing a–hole, and so I doored him twice down the backstretch like ‘this is your warning, boy,’ Busch was heard saying over his radio.

Busch later said in an interview that he wasn’t solely upset with Chastain, but rather he was frustrated overall and unhappy with the Next Gen car.

Though he was unhappy with many things, it’s undeniable that Busch is not happy with Chastain.

The list of drivers Chastain has annoyed continues to grow, but somehow the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet continues to have strong finishes in the Cup Series. Chastain finished fifth in the race, though he was confronted by Gragson and threw a punch.

