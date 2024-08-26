 Skip to main content
NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury while celebrating

August 26, 2024
by Grey Papke
Layne Riggs with his shoulder

A NASCAR Truck Series driver celebrated his first career victory on Sunday a little bit too hard.

Layne Riggs notched his first career win Sunday at Milwaukee, but he was a little too excited. He celebrated by pumping his fists so hard that he actually dislocated his shoulder, and he was in visible pain as he tried to bask in the moment.

Riggs’ team actually popped the shoulder back into place so he could continue celebrating with more modest discomfort. He said after the race that he was still in significant pain, but “it was worth it.”

The son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs, Layne is in his first full season in the Craftsman Truck Series. He had two top-five finishes in the two weeks prior to Sunday’s win.

