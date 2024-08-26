NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury while celebrating

A NASCAR Truck Series driver celebrated his first career victory on Sunday a little bit too hard.

Layne Riggs notched his first career win Sunday at Milwaukee, but he was a little too excited. He celebrated by pumping his fists so hard that he actually dislocated his shoulder, and he was in visible pain as he tried to bask in the moment.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Layne Riggs celebrated his first career win a little too hard … he dislocated his shoulder 😳 (His team popped it back in place before they headed to Victory Lane)pic.twitter.com/eQsky4CnhM — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) August 25, 2024

Riggs’ team actually popped the shoulder back into place so he could continue celebrating with more modest discomfort. He said after the race that he was still in significant pain, but “it was worth it.”

"I dislocated my shoulder, I was celebrating so hard." @LayneRiggs99 will remember his first win for multiple reasons now. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ASKmxs8YRf — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) August 25, 2024

The son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs, Layne is in his first full season in the Craftsman Truck Series. He had two top-five finishes in the two weeks prior to Sunday’s win.