Max Verstappen secures first ever win at Bahrain

Max Verstappen and Red Bull cruised to a one-two finish during Sunday’s Gulf Air Bahrain GP to start the 2023 F1 season.

After securing pole position at Saturday’s qualifying event, Verstappen was able to secure his first ever victory at Bahrain, while his teammate Sergio Perez finished second, kicking off a perfect start to the season for Red Bull.

Ferrari’s strategy of saving a set of Charles Leclerc’s soft compound tires at qualifying and not pushing for the pole backfired. Not only did Leclerc struggle to keep up with Verstappen, but he also had to retire early on the 41st lap due to electrical issues.

Aside from Red Bull, Aston Martin had a very impressive showing at Bahrain. Fernando Alonso, the oldest driver on the circuit, finished third, while teammate Lance Stroll finishing sixth.

Red Bull clearly looks like they have not lost a step since last year’s dominating season. On the other hand, it looks like Ferrari and Mercedes have a lot of work ahead with Aston Martin making a strong showing and pushing both teams at Bahrain.