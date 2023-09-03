Max Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix for 10th straight win

Max Verstappen’s run of dominance in Formula One continues.

Despite starting 2nd from the grid, Verstappen was able to overtake Carlos Sainz on Lap 14 and cruise to victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. With the victory, Verstappen has now won every single race and sprint since July 30th, 2023.

Not to be overshadowed by his teammate, Sergio Perez also had a impressive race, starting 5th and battling through both Ferraris and George Russell of Mercedes to finish 2nd.

What could be considered a step in the right direction and a small victory for Ferrari, Sainz was still able to finish on the podium in third place, while Charles Leclerc was able to finish right behind in 4th place. Additionally, by having both racers finish ahead of Aston Martin, Ferrari was able to leap Aston Martin Racing by 11 points for 3rd place. They have narrowed the gap with Mercedes to 45 points.

In a bit of a surprise, Alex Albon of Williams Racing continues to exceed expectations. He finished 7th, ahead of both Lando Norris of McLaren and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.

With only eight remaining race, Red Bull is firmly cemented in first place in both the driver and constructor standings. The competition for 2nd place remains competitive among Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin as there is only a 56-point difference between 2nd and 4th place.