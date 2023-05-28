Max Verstappen wins again at Monaco

Max Verstappen started from pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and never surrendered his position, capturing his 4th win of the season, and marking the second time he has won the Monaco Grand Prix. The results for his teammate Sergio Perez were not as succesful.

Despite being know for his expertise on street race courses, Perez crashed out of the first round of qualifying on Saturday and started the race from P20.

SERGIO PEREZ HAS CRASHED OUT OF QUALIFYING! #MONACOGP pic.twitter.com/hR0SehYmwz — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) May 27, 2023

Perez ended up finishing 16th.

Fernando Alonso continued to showcase his experience by finally breaking through the third-place barrier. He finished second for the first time this season. For most of the race, Alonso battled Verstappen, but Aston Martin’s failed tire strategy of pitting and changing to medium compound tires instead of intermediate tires when then the course got wet led to an additional pit stop that all but relegated Alonso to a second-place finish.

New to the podium stand at Monaco was Esteban Ocon of Alpine Racing, who finished third after qualifying third on Saturday. For his efforts, Ocon edged out both Verstappen and Alonso for F1’s Driver of the Day. With their first win of the season, Alpine Racing seems to making progress towards closing the gap between them and the group of Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari who was racing on his home course finished in a disappointing sixth place after receiving a 3-place grid penalty during qualifying round and starting the race from P6.