Max Verstappen wins his first British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen on Sunday took home his first British Grand Prix, but he had to fight off McLaren’s Lando Norris on the way to victory. The two battled on the track, with Verstappen being overtaken by Norris before reclaiming the top spot to finish first. Norris finished second.

Verstappen’s win marks an impressive streak of six consecutive first-place finishes, a remarkable achievement for both him and the Red Bull team. Red Bull has now tied the all-time record of 11 consecutive first-place finishes.

Sergio Perez failed to make it out of the qualifying round for the fifth consecutive week and started 15th on the grid, but was able to finish sixth. With the lack of results despite having one of the fastest cars on the grid, there have been rumbling that he may be replaced by reserve and former Red Bull driver, Daniel Riccardo.

Fortunately for Perez, Fernando Alonso crossed the finish line in seventh, resulting in Perez marginally increasing his lead over Alonso in the point standings.

McLaren made a remarkable impression at the Silverstone Circuit, showcasing their new upgrades. In qualifying on Saturday, Norris secured an impressive second place, while Oscar Piastri closely followed in third, highlighting the team’s strong performance.

On Sunday, McLaren success continued as Norris was the runner-up, ending a podium drought for McLaren. Meanwhile, Piastri narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth.

In stark contrast to McLaren, Ferrari had a disappointing weekend. Despite having a strong qualifying session where Charles Leclerc qualified fourth and Carlos Sainz qualified fifth, both Leclerc and Sainz lacked pace Sunday and finished ninth and tenth respectively.