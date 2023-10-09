 Skip to main content
Max Verstappen wins in Qatar and breaks another record

October 8, 2023
by Sam Ahn
Max Verstappen standing up

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of The Netherlands stands during the national anthems after winning the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen cruised from pole position to victory amid the extreme heat at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. In doing so, Verstappen has now won 14 consecutive races when starting from pole position, which breaks another F1 record which was previously held by Michael Schumacher.

With only 5 races remaining and 14 victories this season, Verstappen is also in prime position to break his own record of 15 F1 victories in a season.

Following Verstappen, Oscar Piastri finished 2nd, while Lando Norris finished 3rd, marking the second consecutive week where McLaren has had double-podiums. The point differential for 4th place between Aston Martin Racing and McLaren now sits at only 11 points.

Additionally, despite Verstappen’s success this weekend, Sergio Perez was only able to finish 10th for Red Bull Racing after incurring several 5-second penalties for exceeding track limits. By finishing 10th, Perez only added one point to his lead over Lewis Hamilton even after Hamilton crashed on the opening lap and was unable to finish the race. Perez’s lead over Hamilton for 2nd place in the drivers’ championship now sits at 30 points with 5 races remaining.

Max Verstappen
