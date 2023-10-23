Max Verstappen wins and sets more records at US Grand Prix

Despite qualifying 6th, Max Verstappen fought through the grid and won the US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday. With the victory, the 26-year-old Verstappen became the youngest racer to accumulate 50 wins. The win also tied his own record of 15 P1 podiums in a season.

US Grand Prix fan-favorite Sergio Perez did not fare so well. After qualifying 9th, Perez finished 4th. Though he missed the podium, fans unequivocally chanted his name and even booed Verstappen during the trophy ceremony.

Fans could be heard booing Max Verstappen on the podium in Austin 👀 pic.twitter.com/q1okBsi3NK — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 22, 2023

Fortunately for Perez, Lewis Hamilton, who had initially finished 2nd, was disqualified post-race for a technical breach in his car’s undercarriage.

Next to Verstappen, Lando Norris finished 2nd, marking his 4th consecutive week on the podium. With the win, McLaren also leapfrogged Aston Martin Racing for 4th place in the constructor standings.

With only 4 races left in the 2023 Formula 1 season, the only thing that seems certain is that Verstappen will break his own record of wins in a season. However, the battle between Perez and Hamilton for 2nd place in the drivers standings, as well as the battle between McLaren and Aston Martin Racing for 4th place in the constructors standing, still remain too close to call.