Alex Bowman throws shade at Ross Chastain

May 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Alex Bowman in sunglasses

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Chastain was taking shots from everyone after his behavior on the track at Dover on Monday.

Chastain bumped Brennan Poole on lap 81 of 400 to knock the No. 15 Ford out of the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Poole’s No. 15 Ford also got in the path of Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet, causing some damage to the Hendrick Motorsports car.

After seeing the incident, Alex Bowman couldn’t believe it.

Bowman, who is out with a back injury and being replaced in the No. 48 by Josh Berry, tweeted emojis of someone slapping their face in their palm.

Bowman also tweeted a sarcastic message about Chastain.

“5 was a rocket, 1 doing 1 things. Gosh I’m sure he didn’t mean to,” Bowman wrote in another tweet.

“5” was a reference to Larson, who wound up finishing 32nd. The No. 1 car is Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

Bowman saying “I’m sure he didn’t mean to” was a sarcastic jab at Chastain, who always seems to use that exact excuse after every time he wrecks an opponent.

Chastain said after the race that he owed Poole an apology, but there are plenty of drivers out there frustrated with Chastain’s driving. Add Bowman and Poole to the growing list.

