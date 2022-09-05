Austin Dillon had vulgar comment about his car

Austin Dillon was not at all happy with his car early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington.

Dillon was running 25th in the first stage of the Cook Out Southern 500 and not pleased. The driver of the No. 3 Chevy vented over the radio about his car.

“This thing is running like dog sh-t,” Dillon said.

Dillon finished the stage in 24th place. Things only got marginally better in Stage 2 as he finished 18th.

Dillon, who drives for Richard Childress Racing, qualified for the playoff by winning last week’s race at Daytona. The 32-year-old’s best career finish in the Cup Series is 11th, which he achieved in both 2017 and 2020.

Unless he starts getting a better feeling about his Bass Pro Shops Chevy, things might not get better at Darlington.