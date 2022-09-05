 Skip to main content
Reporter: Chase Elliott was refusing to go to care center

September 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday.

Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into turn 1 of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.

Elliott’s crew was unable to repair the damage by the No. 9 Chevrolet’s right-rear wheel within 10 minutes, putting them in violation of the Damaged Vehicle Policy.

Elliott was supposed to head to the care center because his car was in violation of the DVP. But the regular season points leader was refusing to go, according to Noah Lewis.

Elliott eventually showed up and spoke to reporters. He is now ninth in the playoff standings ahead of next weekend’s race at Kansas during the Round of 16.

