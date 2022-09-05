Reporter: Chase Elliott was refusing to go to care center

Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday.

Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into turn 1 of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.

Chase Elliott spins and collects Chase Briscoe! Not how either driver wanted their #NASCARPlayoffs to start. 📺 : @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/c3rQI9NwQs — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 4, 2022

Elliott’s crew was unable to repair the damage by the No. 9 Chevrolet’s right-rear wheel within 10 minutes, putting them in violation of the Damaged Vehicle Policy.

Chase Elliott is OUT of the race. The regular season champ's day in a crash. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/RBuHFahonP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 4, 2022

Elliott was supposed to head to the care center because his car was in violation of the DVP. But the regular season points leader was refusing to go, according to Noah Lewis.

We were being told Chase Elliott had refused to come to the care center. He’s now showed up as it’s mandatory for any driver out on DVP. Not sure we’ll get much from him as he’s obviously frustrated. Stay tuned. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/N4KZ3bXOBd — Noah Lewis (NASCAR) (@Noah_Lewis1) September 5, 2022

Elliott eventually showed up and spoke to reporters. He is now ninth in the playoff standings ahead of next weekend’s race at Kansas during the Round of 16.