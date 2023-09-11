 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 10, 2023

Chase Elliott unhappy with teammate Kyle Larson

September 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Chase Elliott with a hat on

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Elliott was not happy with teammate Kyle Larson after the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas on Sunday.

Elliott, who drives the No. 9 Chevy Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, was seen bumping into Hendrick teammate Larson’s No. 5 Chevy as retaliation for what happened on pit road.

Larson unintentionally bumped into the No. 9 car while trying to avoid Brad Keselowski, who had just exited his pit near the end of the race. Later, Elliott bumped into Larson to show his displeasure.

Larson finished fourth in the race while Elliott finished sixth.

Following the race, Larson was asked about the friction between him and Elliott.

“I understand why he was mad,” Larson said.

Larson said he felt the safest move he could make was bumping into Elliott rather than tangling with Keselowski.

“I thought the safest bet for all of us was for me to squeeze out a little bit. I hope when he sees the replay he understands I didn’t have any space, or not much,” Larson said.

Larson has already advanced to the next round of the playoffs, while Elliott failed to make the cut amid a shaky year due to an injury.

Article Tags

Chase ElliottKyle Larson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus