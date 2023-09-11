Chase Elliott unhappy with teammate Kyle Larson

Chase Elliott was not happy with teammate Kyle Larson after the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas on Sunday.

Elliott, who drives the No. 9 Chevy Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, was seen bumping into Hendrick teammate Larson’s No. 5 Chevy as retaliation for what happened on pit road.

Larson unintentionally bumped into the No. 9 car while trying to avoid Brad Keselowski, who had just exited his pit near the end of the race. Later, Elliott bumped into Larson to show his displeasure.

They're teammates. 😬 Chase Elliott wasn't happy with Kyle Larson. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/71G4fYHT72 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 10, 2023

Larson finished fourth in the race while Elliott finished sixth.

Following the race, Larson was asked about the friction between him and Elliott.

“I understand why he was mad,” Larson said.

"I understand why he was mad." Chase Elliott went to Kyle Larson's car after the race. Take a look at the contact racing off pit road. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/KJNQXlcDax — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 10, 2023

Larson said he felt the safest move he could make was bumping into Elliott rather than tangling with Keselowski.

“I thought the safest bet for all of us was for me to squeeze out a little bit. I hope when he sees the replay he understands I didn’t have any space, or not much,” Larson said.

Larson has already advanced to the next round of the playoffs, while Elliott failed to make the cut amid a shaky year due to an injury.