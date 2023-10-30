 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 29, 2023

Denny Hamlin complains about Joey Logano after being eliminated

October 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Denny Hamlin with a serious look

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin was eliminated from the NASCAR postseason after Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. He wasn’t happy with Joey Logano after the race.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota finished third in Sunday’s race at Martinsville. He won Stage 1 of the race, but he was surpassed by Ryan Blaney after a late caution, and Blaney took the checkered flag. Blaney, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell all clinched their spots in the Championship 4 by winning race. William Byron finished eight points ahead of Hamlin for the final spot in the Championship 4.

Hamlin spoke with FOX’s Bob Pockrass after finishing third at Martinsville and gave credit to Blaney. He also expressed frustration with Logano.

“The only issue I really had was with Logano knocking out Ty there — knocking Ty into me. Just thought some more respect to be had there. Myself and [Ryan Blaney] are trying to earn a spot in the final four, and I thought we deserved a chance to race it amongst ourselves,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin calling out Logano after the race was no surprise considering he harshly criticized the Team Penske driver during the race.

Hamlin was talking about when Logano bumped Ty Gibbs on Lap 273, spinning out the No. 54 Toyota and causing a caution to come out.

Blaney held the lead after the caution and battled Hamlin, who was on the outside.

Logano and Hamlin have had their issues going back at least a decade. Logano confronted Hamlin after a race at Bristol in 2013. The two also had a fight after a 2019 race at Martinsville.

It’s safe to say the relationship between them remains frosty.

Article Tags

Denny HamlinJoey Logano
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus