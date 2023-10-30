Denny Hamlin complains about Joey Logano after being eliminated

Denny Hamlin was eliminated from the NASCAR postseason after Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. He wasn’t happy with Joey Logano after the race.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota finished third in Sunday’s race at Martinsville. He won Stage 1 of the race, but he was surpassed by Ryan Blaney after a late caution, and Blaney took the checkered flag. Blaney, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell all clinched their spots in the Championship 4 by winning race. William Byron finished eight points ahead of Hamlin for the final spot in the Championship 4.

Hamlin spoke with FOX’s Bob Pockrass after finishing third at Martinsville and gave credit to Blaney. He also expressed frustration with Logano.

“The only issue I really had was with Logano knocking out Ty there — knocking Ty into me. Just thought some more respect to be had there. Myself and [Ryan Blaney] are trying to earn a spot in the final four, and I thought we deserved a chance to race it amongst ourselves,” Hamlin said.

Denny Hamlin on what was going through his mind in the final stage when Ryan Blaney was pulling away and also what he thought of how non-playoff drivers raced (he wasn’t thrilled with Joey Logano). pic.twitter.com/IOB5Gc2pfA — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 29, 2023

Hamlin calling out Logano after the race was no surprise considering he harshly criticized the Team Penske driver during the race.

"F***ing Joey (Logano), he's a f***ing piece of sh** human." Denny Hamlin — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) October 29, 2023

Hamlin was talking about when Logano bumped Ty Gibbs on Lap 273, spinning out the No. 54 Toyota and causing a caution to come out.

We have (more) aggression at the front of the field! #Xfinity500 pic.twitter.com/2YVIGApEEV — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 29, 2023

Blaney held the lead after the caution and battled Hamlin, who was on the outside.

Logano and Hamlin have had their issues going back at least a decade. Logano confronted Hamlin after a race at Bristol in 2013. The two also had a fight after a 2019 race at Martinsville.

"He would probably say, 'ah, it's short track racin.'" Denny Hamlin had some words for Joey Logano after a fight at Martinsville in 2019. pic.twitter.com/llYlUC2zRd — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 25, 2023

It’s safe to say the relationship between them remains frosty.