Erik Jones issues warning to Ty Gibbs

September 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ty Gibbs is already making enemies in NASCAR’s Cup Series.

Gibbs on Tuesday was fined $75,000 and docked 25 owner points for door-slamming Ty Dillon on pit road during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 19-year-old driver issued an apology over Twitter for his actions. But his apology attracted attention from another driver.

Erik Jones saw the apology and responded with a warning to Gibbs.

“Don’t ever bump me under yellow again,” Jones wrote to Gibbs.

What’s Jones talking about? It turns out that Gibbs bumped him under caution during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

The first bump was on Gibbs, but the second contact seemed to come from a brake check by Jones. Either way, the driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is not happy with the youngster.

Gibbs made his Cup Series debut at Pocono in July as a replacement for Kurt Busch in the No. 45 car as Busch was recovering from concussion symptoms. The grandson of Joe Gibbs has now run the last 10 Cup Series races and has one top-10 finish. He finished 20th at Texas last weekend, while apparently making some enemies.

