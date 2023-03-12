FOX announcer Mike Joy has message for ‘keyboard warriors’

FOX NASCAR announcer Mike Joy had a funny message for the “keyboard warriors” during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Phoenix.

With 85 laps to go, FOX took its final full-screen commercial break of the race. Joy made a point to note that for all the critics.

“Now for all the keyboard warriors, I’m going to do this in words of one syllable. The last green flag full-screen break of this race comes right now,” Joy said.

Mike Joy has had enough of the keyboard warriors pic.twitter.com/WHu5sckU0Y — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) March 12, 2023

The amount of ads and full-screen commercial breaks that prevent viewers from watching the race are often a point of contention for critics, so Joy made sure they were listening loud and clear.

Just Saturday via Twitter, Joy responded to someone via Twitter who asked for fewer ads. Joy said FOX would be out of business without the ads considering how much they have to pay in rights fees and production costs.

It worked then but not now. We'd be out of business after two races.

Nascar charges TV nearly $25M per race in rights fees. Add production costs and it takes a lot of commercials each week to try to break even. https://t.co/t60xnqBLlm — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) March 11, 2023

FOX wants to put on an enjoyable product for viewers to watch, but the program also has to be profitable. Excuse Joy for defending his network against the “keyboard warriors.”